"Let's Do It, Romania!" - a new national cleaning day in 26 counties

The "Let's Do It, Romania!" Association on Saturday organised a new national cleaning day in 26 counties."On September 21, there are expected volunteers from the Ilfov, Bihor, Botosani, Valcea, Mehedinti, Constanta, Timis, Satu Mare, Hunedoara, Ialomita, Tulcea, Mures, Prahova, Olt, Arges, Neamt, Dolj, Vrancea, Suceava, Brasov, Cluj, Giurgiu, Maramures, Harghita and Bacau counties, with Sibiu County to also join this action on September 28," reads a release of the organisers sent to AGERPRES.
The volunteers will be cleaning the waste that they will identify by using the TrashOut mobile application. The application can be downloaded free of charge and includes information about the location, types and origin of the waste.
"We decided this year to join the "Let's Do It, World!" global movement and to clean Romania again with the help of our volunteers. This year we celebrate 9 years since our first mission and we enjoy celebrating this together, for a cleaner Romania," stated the head of the "Let's Do It, Romania!" Association, Stefan Buciuc.
"Let's Do It, Romania!" is the largest social involvement project organised in Romania. Ever since 2000, the project involved more than 1,800,000 volunteers in national cleaning actions and more than 50,000 pupils and parents in environmental education projects.