Liberal Chairman Orban says discrimination complaints against President Iohannis, anti-corruption head Kovesi ungrounded

Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL, opposition) Ludovic Orban said on Monday that the complaints filed with the National Council for the Combat of Discrimination (CNCD) regarding the use by President Klaus Iohannis and Chief Prosecutor of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) Laura Codruta Kovesi, respectively, of the syntagms "legally embattled" and "defendants" are ungrounded.

"Regarding the term 'defendants', this is the standard term used to refer to a person sent to court. As for 'legally embattled', the concept in itself signifies having law issues or having violated the law. I don't consider the use of these terms is a form of discrimination whatsoever," Ludovic Orban told RFI.Whereas he defended the use of such lingo in the said cases, stressing that there is no justification for the filed complaints, Orban mentioned that PM Viorica Dancila's recent 'autism' statement was discriminating against people suffering from autistic spectrum disorders."Now, about the National Council for the Combat of Discrimination. How does the use of these terms represent a discrimination? Whereas in the case of Social Democrat Premier Viorica Vasilica Dancila, the use of the term autist with pejorative connotations was indeed discriminating against the persons suffering from autism, in these two cases the complaints are not in the least justified," Orban said.CNCD set on March 26 the deadline for the hearing regarding the complaint against President Klaus Iohannis and anti-corruption head Laura Codruta Kovesi which was filed on the World of Justice website luju.ro and which takes issue with the use of the term "legally embattled" by President Iohannis and that of "defendants" by the DNA Chief Prosecutor.The petition cites the January 15 press conference held at the Cotroceni Palace where Iohannis said, among others, that we were witnessing "desperate attempts by a bunch of legally embattled people to attack and discredit DNA," as well as the press conference held at the DNA seat on February 14 when Laura Codruta Kovesi spoke, among others, about "defendants who toss groundless accusations " and about a "desperate masquerade of the defendants."

AGERPRES .