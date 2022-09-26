LIIS STEM Junior training center, established for students passionate about robotics, programming&mathematics

Students from the northeastern city of Iasi, and not only, can enroll in the activities of the Center for training for performance in Mathematics, Informatics, and Robotics within the Grigore Moisil Theoretical High School of Informatics in Iasi.

The director of the Informatics High School in Iasi, Adina Romanescu, said that the LIIS STEM Junior Training Center program is free and is aimed at fourth-grade students from Iasi county who are passionate about mathematics and programming, and robotics, told Agerpres.

"We want to familiarize fourth-grade students with the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) field to support them in developing their mathematical and programming skills, but we aim to guide them towards obtaining skills in the world of robotics. For now, they will attend activities where our students from the two robotics teams will perform 3D printing and 3D design activities, and in time they will learn something about what happens in our robotics labs. Registration is online until October 6. The information about the testing and the activity of the LIIS JUNIOR STEM Training Center will be posted and updated on the school's website," said the director of the Grigore Moisil Iasi Informatics High School, Adina Romanescu.

According to her, the didactic activities at the LIIS STEM Junior Training Center will be supported by the Grigore Moisil Theoretical Informatics High School teachers in Iasi. The counseling for the design of didactic activities for primary education will be carried out by the teacher for primary education, Liliana Minea, the director of the Junior School, which belongs to the Alexandru Ioan Cuza University in Iasi.

The Informatics High School in Iasi is the only state education institution in the country with robotics laboratories, says Adina Romanescu. The idea of establishing a robotics labs started with students who wanted to learn more than what was in the school curriculum.