List of ministers and government programme of Ciolacu Cabinet, submitted to Parliament

The list including the ministers of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) - the National Liberal Party (PNL) Cabinet and the government programme which Prime-Minister designate Marcel Ciolacu is asking for the vote of confidence of the Legislature were submitted on Tuesday evening to the Standing Bureaus of the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies.

The list of ministers proposed by the PSD for the future Executive is the following:

* Prime Minister - Marcel Ciolacu;

* Deputy Prime Minister - Marian Neacsu;

* Minister of Transport and Infrastructure - Sorin Grindeanu;

* Minister of European Investment and Projects - Adrian Caciu;

* Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development - Florin Barbu;

* Minister of Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism - Radu Oprea;

* Minister of National Defence - Angel Tilvar;

* Minister of Family, Youth and Equal Opportunities - Gabriela Firea;

* Minister of Research, Innovation and Digitalization - Ivan Bogdan-Gruia;

* Minister of Labour and Social Solidarity - Marius Budai;

* Minister of Health - Alexandru Rafila.

The dignitaries proposed on behalf of the PNL are the following:

* Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister - Catalin Predoiu;

* Minister of Finance - Marcel Bolos;

* Minister of Development - Adrian Vestea;

* Minister of Environment - Mircea Fechet;

* Minister of Foreign Affairs - Luminita Odobescu

* Minister of Education - Ligia Deca

* Minister of Culture - Raluca Turcan;

* Minister of Justice - Alina Gorghiu;

* Minister of Energy - Sebastian Burduja.