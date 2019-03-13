List of PNL candidates to European Parliament elections validated by BPN

The list of PNL (National Liberal Party) candidates to the European Parliament elections, opened by TV producer Rares Bogdan, on Thursday got validated by the National Standing Bureau of the party, according to some Liberal sources.

The decision was taken by a majority of votes.

On Thursday, the Standing Bureau of the PNL voted the candidates list, which is opened by Rares Bogdan, followed by Mircea Hava, Siegfried Muresan, Vasile Blaga, Adina Valean, Daniel Buda, Dan Motreanu, Gheorghe Falca, Cristian Busoi, Marian Jean Marinescu, Vlad Nistor, Mihai Turcanu, Violeta Alexandru.