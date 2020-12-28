Loan agreement between Romania, IBRD, worth 500ln euros, adopted

The Senate adopted, on Monday, the bill initiated by the Government regarding the ratification of the Loan Agreement (result-based program in Romania's health sector) between Romania and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), worth 500 million euros.

The agreement was signed in New York on September 23, 2019, amended and updated by the Letter of Amendment signed between Romania and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, in Bucharest, on July 31, 2020 and August 26, 2020.

The bill has as regulation object the ratification of the loan agreement between Romania and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development for the health sector program (of PfoR type), amounting to 500 million euros.

The program aims to increase the coverage of primary health care for vulnerable communities, improve the efficiency of health spending and implement a series of reforms to strengthen the health system and strengthen the capacity of the authorities to respond to emergencies caused by COVID-19.

The specialized committees of the Senate gave a favorable joint report to the bill, with an admitted amendment by which the Romanian Government pledges that, through the Ministry of Public Finance, "to agree with IBRD amendments to the content of the Loan Agreement that are not likely to increase financial obligations assumed by Romania towards the IBRD".n

The Senate is the decision-making chamber.