LocalElections2020/ 15 international observers accredited for Sunday's local election

The Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) informs that it has accredited 15 international observers for the local elections on Sunday, 13 of whom are representatives of foreign embassies in Romania.

According to an AEP release sent to AGERPRES on Saturday, in order to observe the local elections, the institution issued 84 accreditations, most of which were requested by associations and foundations, which "showed in large numbers their interest in the local elections in Romania".Also accredited were 15 foreign journalists, from MTVA, European Pressphoto Agency (EPA), Agence France-Presse (AFP), Associated Press (AP) and ARTE.According to the law, the accredited persons can attend the electoral operations on the day of the vote, starting at 6.00 a.m. and ending at the time of conclusion and signing by the members of the electoral office of the polling station of the minutes of the finding of the results of the vote in that section, as well as at the operations carried out by the electoral offices for postal voting, only on the basis of the badge issued by the association or foundation accredited by the Permanent Electoral Authority, accompanied by the identity document.Also, in accordance with the legal provisions in force, the media representatives and observers may not interfere in any way in the organisation and conduct of elections, having only the right to refer the president of the electoral office in writing in the event of an irregularity.The AEP states that any act of electoral propaganda, as well as the violation in any way of the accreditation act, entails the application of legal sanctions, the suspension of accreditation by the electoral office which found the deviation and on the day of the vote, the immediate removal of the person concerned from the polling station.