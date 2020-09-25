LocalElections2020/AEP: Electoral campaign to end Saturday, at 7:00

The Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) brings to mind that the electoral campaign for electing the local public administration authorities on September 27 will end on Saturday, at 7:00.

AEP mentions, in a release sent on Friday, that it worded and published, in support of the electoral competitors, the Guide for financing the electoral campaign for the elections of local public administration authorities of September 27, 2020, approved by AEP Decision no. 4/2020."We bring to mind that the rules regarding the financing of the activity of political parties and electoral campaigns, as well as the control of the financing of the activity of political parties and electoral campaigns are established by Law no. 334/2006 on financing the activity of political parties and electoral campaigns, Government's Decision no.10/2016 for the approval of the Methodological Norms for the application of Law No. 334/2006 and the AEP Decision No. 4/2020", states the quoted source.According to AEP, the coverage of the electoral campaign in audiovisual took place in accordance with the Decision of the National Audiovisual Council no. 475/August 18, 2020.