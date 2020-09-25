 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

LocalElections2020/AEP: Electoral campaign to end Saturday, at 7:00

AEP
AEP Autoritatea Electorala Permanenta

The Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) brings to mind that the electoral campaign for electing the local public administration authorities on September 27 will end on Saturday, at 7:00.

AEP mentions, in a release sent on Friday, that it worded and published, in support of the electoral competitors, the Guide for financing the electoral campaign for the elections of local public administration authorities of September 27, 2020, approved by AEP Decision no. 4/2020.

"We bring to mind that the rules regarding the financing of the activity of political parties and electoral campaigns, as well as the control of the financing of the activity of political parties and electoral campaigns are established by Law no. 334/2006 on financing the activity of political parties and electoral campaigns, Government's Decision no.10/2016 for the approval of the Methodological Norms for the application of Law No. 334/2006 and the AEP Decision No. 4/2020", states the quoted source.

According to AEP, the coverage of the electoral campaign in audiovisual took place in accordance with the Decision of the National Audiovisual Council no. 475/August 18, 2020.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.