LocalElections2020/BEC rejects MAI request for extension of voting hours for people in vicinity of polling stations

biroul electoral central bec locale 2016

The request of the Ministry of the Interior to extend the voting hours after 21:00 hrs for the people waiting in the vicinity of the polling stations to exercise their right to vote was rejected by the Central Electoral Bureau, according to some BEC officials.

The Central Electoral Bureau met on Sunday in a new meeting at 18:00 hrs, on the agenda being several requests from parties or associations related to the electoral process, as well as the one sent by the Ministry of the Interior (MAI).

On Sunday, the MAI sent a request to the Central Electoral Bureau calling on the analysis of the possibility of extending the voting hours after 21:00 hrs for the people waiting to express their constitutional right in the vicinity of the polling stations.

Currently, according to the law, voters who, at 21:00 hrs, are in the polling station premises can exercise their right to vote.

Voting takes place on Sunday, according to certain health protection rules imposed by the authorities in the context of the coronavirus pandemic, which involve wearing a mask, disinfection, but also maintaining a physical distance of at least one meter between participants in the electoral process.

