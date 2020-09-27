LocalElections2020/BEC - turnout: 38.17 pct of voters voted until 18:00 hrs

The national turnout for the local elections was clocked in on Sunday, at 18:00 hrs, at 38.17 pct, according to data announced by the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC).

In the urban environment, the presence at the polls was of 17.31 pct, while in the rural environment it stood at 20.86 pct.According to BEC, in Bucharest 29 pct of voters cast their ballots.In District 1 33.79 pct of registered voters turned out to the polls, in District 2 - 29.88 pct, District 3 - 24.16 pct, District 4 - 29.62 pct, District 5 - 30.02 pct, District 6 - 30.35 pct.The highest turnout at the polls has been recorded in the counties of Olt - 48.74 pct, Giurgiu - 48.54 pct, and Teleorman - 48.07 pct, and the lowest was in Bucharest - 29 pct, Iasi - 31.69 pct, Vaslui - 32.02 pct.In 2016, the turnout at the polls until 18:00 hrs was of 39.17 pct.