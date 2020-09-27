LocalElections2020/Cazanciuc: We vote because we hope for the better and don't want to be bystanders

Interim Senate President of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Robert Cazanciuc says electors who are casting a vote on Sunday are doing so hoping for the better and because they want "a country like in the west at home.""Why are we going to vote? Because we hope for the better and we don't want to be only bystanders! Because we persist in believing that those whose names we put the stamp on want, same as we do, to live beautifully in the place where they were born or chose to live, they also want, same as we do, audacity to be grandeur, not misbehavior, they also want, same as we do, a country like in the west... at home," Cazanciuc wrote on Facebook.
