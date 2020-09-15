LocalElections2020/ Ponta (Pro Romania): On September 27 we lay foundation for future

The chairman of the Pro Romania Party, Victor Ponta, stated on Tuesday, in Slatina, that his party represents a long-term project, and that on September 27 a "foundation" is laid for the future.

Victor Ponta was present on Tuesday in the city of Slatina and in several other localities in the county to support the candidates of the party for the local elections, being accompanied by the candidate for the position of chairman of the Olt County Council, Mihai Nita, by the candidate for mayor of Slatina, Marius Balasa, as well as by other candidates from cities and communes.

"I came to Slatina to express my support for Marius Balasa, for Mihai Nita, the candidate for the position of chairman of the County Council and for all of Pro Romania's candidates. I am convinced that on September 27 we lay a foundation for the future and through our local elected officials, mayors, deputy mayors, we can build what we want for 2024," said Victor Ponta.

The Pro Romania leader maintained that 2021 will be a crisis year, as was 2011.

"Although the entire system was made so that nobody other than the PSD [Social Democratic Party] and the PNL [National Liberal Party] can do anything in elections in Romania, Pro Romania has very good candidates. Pro Romania is a long-term project, it's not only for September 27. We want in the coming period, even if we are in the opposition, because that's how you grow - in the opposition - to show the Government what it does wrong, to show what must be done and to try and contribute so that Romanians overcome the crisis in 2021 easier than they did the one in 2010. If people forgot how 2011 was, unfortunately we will remember, I see the same mistakes, 'there's no more money, we can't do that', but at the same time business as usual and the same arrangements, and in 2012 an important part of those here showed that Romania can be pulled out of the crisis. I hope that in 2022-2023 Romanians suffer less and we get out quicker and easier of the crisis period," Victor Ponta also said.