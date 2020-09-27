LocalElections2020/Tomac: I am confident in Romanians' discernment, grateful to those who turned out to vote

People's Movement Party (PMP) Chairman Eugen Tomac voices himself optimistic and confident about the result his party would get in the local elections, arguing that the PMP didn't make any hidden deal or place the interest of some persons above the interest of the community."

"PMP has done the right thing, we are running in 2,436 localities, I believe it is an important test, I am confident in the discernment of the Romanian citizens, grateful to those who turned out to vote today and gave us their trust. I am optimistic and confident because we are the only party that hasn't made any hidden deal or put the interest of some persons above the interest of the community," Tomac pointed out at the party's campaign quarters.The PMP Chairman voiced his regret that there hadn't been a political competition in these elections, but a "political sport one."