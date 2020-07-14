Lorries form 5-km queue at Giurgiu-Ruse border checkpoint to Bulgaria

The lorries waiting to leave Romania through the Giurgiu-Ruse border checkpoint to Bulgaria, are forming, on Tuesday, a queue of about five kilometers on the first lane of National Road 5 Bucharest-Giurgiu, and the dissatisfied drivers started to horn.

According to the Giurgiu Border Police, a large number of means of transport came to the border control, the traffic is intense, and "not all scales work in the Bulgarian part" for carrying out lorry checks.

Both at the entrance and at the exit from the country, the lorries have to wait approximately 30 minutes for the border control, and for cars the waiting time both at the entrance and at the exit from the country through the same border checkpoint is 20 minutes.