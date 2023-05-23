Lucian Bode on PhD plagiarism accusations: A miserable political campaign waged by USR

Interior Minister Lucian Bode declared on Tuesday in Vaslui that PhD plagiarism accusations leveled against him are unfounded and are part of a "miserable" campaign waged by the Save Romania Union (USR).

The official welcomed the decision of the National Ethics Council, a body under the authority of the Research Ministry, which determined that Bode did not plagiarize his doctoral thesis.

"I refrain from commenting on court decisions, whether they are academic or judicial courts. Let me tell you right from the beginning that I have a special respect for the entire academic community in Romania. I have great respect for one of the world's most prestigious universities, the Babes-Bolyai University. Today, the National Ethics Council, the national authority with top competence for verifying academic conduct and ethics has given this non-plagiarism verdict, confirming that I did not misappropriate content in the book based on my thesis and obviously neither in my doctoral thesis. Basically, this verdict comes to confirm what I was saying a few months ago. It was a miserable campaign, a political campaign waged against me by USR and USR cronies, which had nothing to do with reality. I trust that the truth is on my side and that in the end, justice will hand down a final ruling to this effect. I respect all the decisions of the Romanian academic and judicial courts," said the interior minister.

The National Ethics Council found that Lucian Bode did not plagiarize in the book based on his doctoral thesis. The decision follows a conclusion by the Ethics Committee of the Babes-Bolyai University in Cluj that largely confirmed PhD plagiarism suspicions against Bode. AGERPRES