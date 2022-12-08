Lucian Bode: Turning point, principles on which EU is based have been overshadowed by Austria

The principles underlying the European Union and the creation of the area of freedom, security and justice, were overshadowed by Austria's internal political interests, the minister of Internal Affairs, Lucian Bode, said on Thursday after the meeting of JHA Council in Brussels.

"It is a moment of reckoning, not only for Romania, but I dare to say for the EU as a whole. Today, we once again witnessed how the principles that are the basis of the EU and the creation of the space of freedom, security and justice, were overshadowed by internal political interests of a member state, and I refer to Austria," said Bode.AGERPRES