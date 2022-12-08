 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Lucian Bode: Turning point, principles on which EU is based have been overshadowed by Austria

Inquam Photos / George Calin
Lucian Bode

The principles underlying the European Union and the creation of the area of freedom, security and justice, were overshadowed by Austria's internal political interests, the minister of Internal Affairs, Lucian Bode, said on Thursday after the meeting of JHA Council in Brussels.

"It is a moment of reckoning, not only for Romania, but I dare to say for the EU as a whole. Today, we once again witnessed how the principles that are the basis of the EU and the creation of the space of freedom, security and justice, were overshadowed by internal political interests of a member state, and I refer to Austria," said Bode.AGERPRES

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.