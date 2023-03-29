Ludovic Orban heard by anti-corruption prosecutors in Romarm case (sources)

Deputy Ludovic Orban reported on Wednesday to the headquarters of the National Anti-corruption Directorate (DNA) to be heard as a witness in the case against former coach of the national football team Victor Piturca, his son Alexandru Piturca, and ex-general manager of the National Company Romarm SA, Gabriel Tutu, in connection with the procurement of non-compliant protective masks for the Defence Ministry, judicial sources told AGERPRES.

The anti-corruption prosecutors maintain that amid the COVID-19 pandemic, between March 19, 2020 and September 16, 2021, Romarm general manager Gabriel Tutu, acting in violation of the legal provisions, concluded two public procurement contracts with an association of companies that also included one controlled by Alexandru Piturca; the highly disadvantageous contracts for Romarm provided for the purchase of seven non-compliant machines for the production of protective masks, told Agerpres.

"The aforementioned actions caused National Company Romarm SA a loss of 8,647,584 RON, representing the value of the mentioned machines, the value of the raw material and subsequently the value of related parts and services (outside the contract)," the investigators argue.

In a similar context, the prosecutors maintain that between March 19, 2020 and April 10, 2020, Gabriel Tutu asked executives of the companies involved in the said purchases to allow a friend of his to provide for delivery non-compliant protective masks to the National Defence Ministry although he actually did not provide any real commercial activities ancillary to the contract for the delivery of protection products and to perform payments to the latter (40 percent of the profit share) under the guise of a consultancy contract.

"In exchange for these 'services', suspect Gabriel Tutu induced the belief that he has influence over Defence Ministry officials and that he will determine them to directly award the procurement contracts without public procedures, and also take over the products without raising any objections and foot the relevant invoices. In this context, suspect Gabriel Tutu is said to have received 50,000 RON through a go-between," the prosecutors mention.

DNA also alleges that Alexandru Piturca would have directly accepted the terms and conditions requested by Tutu, in exchange for which the latter would have made believe that he had influence over defence officials and that he would induce them to award directly and without public procedures contracts for the supply of coronavirus safety products.