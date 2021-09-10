Ludovic Orban: Restoring governing coalition, most decent solution for PNL

Restoring the governing coalition is "the mot decent solution" for the National Liberal Party (PNL) unity, said on Thursday evening, in Tulcea, the chair of the party, Ludovic Orban, who presented to the members of the directorial college of the party's county organization his motion to run for another term as chair of the PNL.

In the context of the current crisis, the PNL chair mentioned that in the past two months the party has lost confidence "in an important share" and that the greatest danger for the Liberals is to make an agreement with the Social Democratic Party (PSD).

"We will have an issue with regaining credibility, and regaining credibility cannot be done unless by the government performance of a stable government. Following the political crisis that has been created, there are only three options: rebuild the governing coalition, govern with the PSD, either with shadow support in Parliament, either face to face with them, meaning USL2 [Social-Liberal Union, coalition centered around PNL and PSD, at rule 2011-2014 - e.n], or we go in opposition. I can tell you honestly, as chairman of the PNL, the greatest danger for us is to make an agreement with the PSD. It will destroy us, the PSD will take us prisoner. If we end up depending on them, they'll let us make fools of ourselves, to pay for all the problems that appear and can't be solved, we won't be able to do any reform, they will systematically attack us, even if they don't topple us unless they believe it's best for them, and we'd be compromised completely," said Orban,The Liberal leader presented himself as the guarantor of PNL unity and of rebuilding the coalition."I guarantee to you that we have the option of rebuilding the coalition, which is the most decent solution. I am also telling you that from a political point of view, it's better with the USR [Save Romania Union] in government, than the USR in opposition. The USR in opposition mobilizes itself. (...) Why should we be enemies with them, when we can collaborate? Of course, in order to collaborate, you must respect your partners, respect the coalition agreements, take care that each partner is treated fairly, have a minimum satisfaction in governing, to deliver to the electorate that voted for that party. It takes common sense, dialogue, tact, permanent negotiation, harmonizing positions and coagulating common positions. And if there is someone to guarantee PNL unity and a guarantor of the coalition's rebuilding, then be certain that there is but one, modestly, the undersigned," said the PNL chair, candidate for a new mandate.Ludovic Orban started his speech with a moment of silence to the memory of multiple Olympic and World champion rower Ivan Patzaichin and presented his candidacy motion, and at the end of the speech, during the dialogue with the Tulcea branch Liberals, he promised that he won't make any more "promotions in exceptional conditions."The PNL chair came to Tulcea accompanied by deputy Luminita Barcari, the chair of PNL District 3 branch, Antonel Tanase, and senators Alexandru Nazare and Virgil Guran.