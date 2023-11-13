 
     
M 3.2 eartquake on Monday morning, in Vrancea county

A M 3.2 earthquake occurred on Monday morning at 7:19 a.m. in eastern Vrancea county, Vrancea seismic zone, according to information published by the National Institute for Research and Development in Earth Physics (INCDFP).

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 80 km, near the following towns: 36 km west of Focsani, 65 km north of Buzau, 73 km east of Sfantu-Gheorghe, 86 km east of Brasov, 92 km south-west of Barlad and 93 km south of Bacau.

Since the beginning of November, 12 earthquakes have been recorded in Romania, with magnitudes ranging from 2.2 to 4.3 on the Richter scale.

The strongest tectonic movement this year, measuring 5.7 on the Richter scale, occurred on 14 February in southwestern Gorj county, at a depth of 6.3 kilometres.

