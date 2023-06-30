MAE: 40 employees of Russian Embassy in Bucharest to leave Romania by Russian aircraft.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) reports that 40 employees of the Russian Embassy in Bucharest, together with their family members, are going to leave Romania by a civil aircraft belonging to a Russian airline, told Agerpres.

"This measure reflects the implementation of the decision of the Romanian side within the indicated term, according to the procedures used by other EU member states in similar situations", states the MAE.

The Romanian Ministry mentions that this flight is authorized based on the legislation on diplomatic relations.

Also, the MAE reminds that Romania's decision to reduce the staff of the Russian Federation's diplomatic mission in Bucharest "reflects the current level of bilateral relations, in the context of the Russian Federation's launch of the war of aggression against Ukraine".

At the beginning of this month, the MAE announced that the Russian Federation must reduce the number of positions in Romania by 51 positions - i.e. by 21 diplomat positions and by 30 technical-administrative staff positions, respectively reduce the staff actually at the post in our country with 40 people - i.e. with 11 diplomats and 29 people belonging to the technical-administrative staff (the difference between the number of positions and the number of personnel actually at the position is explained by the fact that not all positions on the scheme of Russian personnel in Romania are currently occupied).

The choice of the reduced positions and the people who will leave Romania belonged, in this phase, to the Russian Federation, respecting the limitations related to each category (diplomats, respectively technical-administrative staff). Thus, the total number of diplomatic and technical-administrative positions of the Russian Federation in Romania is reduced by 61%, and the effective number of personnel by 55.5%, explained the MAE at the time.