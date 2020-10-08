MAE, AEP launch videos, audio spot encouraging vote by correspondence in diaspora for parliamentary elections

The Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) informs that it has made, together with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE), two videos (short and long version) and an audio spot informing foreign voters about the procedure and deadline for registration on the website www.votstrainatate.ro with the option to vote by correspondence.

AEP brings to mind that, according to the provisions of Law no. 202/2020 for the amendment of some normative acts in electoral matters, the period of registration of Romanian citizens domiciled or residing abroad as voters by correspondence in the parliamentary elections of December 6, 2020, which was to end on September 21, was extended until October 22.AEP also recalls that on Thursday the National Audiovisual Council approved AEP's request to issue a recommendation to broadcasters regarding the airing of these videos outside the advertising space.Media institutions, as well as other interested institutions and entities, can download videos from AEP's official Facebook and YouTube pages.