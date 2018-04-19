MAE: Analysis and evaluation process on relocating Romania's Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, launched

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs informs in a reply sent to AGERPRES that "an analysis and evaluation process has been launched" regarding the relocation of the Embassy of Romania from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) adds that this process includes consultations with all "relevant" institutions and actors."We reiterate that a comprehensive process of inter-institutional analysis process is considered through this demarche, with the inclusion and consultation of all relevant institutions and actors, according to the Constitution and the laws in effect," the MAE said.At the same time, the ministry mentions, "by initiating this approach, the identification of the most appropriate way of for Romania to position itself or act is in view, taking into account the latest developments in this file, as well as a process of consultation and coordination, consistent and applied, with the partners and the strategic allies of Romania."The MAE stresses that "the objectives of this complex process are subsumed to supporting Romania's interests" and recalls Romania's "balanced position" in the Israeli-Palestinian file."Traditionally, Romania has had a balanced position in the Israeli-Palestinian file, as also confirmed by the bilateral recognition of the Palestinian State for more than three decades. We recall that the balanced position is supported by the constant concern of our country with regard to the community originally from Romania living both in the State of Israel as well as in Palestine, "the MAE communiqué concludes.President Klaus Iohannis was not informed or consulted about a possible relocation of the Embassy of Romania in Israel, the Presidential Administration announced on Friday, underlining that such a move could only be done after a thorough analysis, which should take into account all its external political consequences and implications, and that "at this stage" it would be "a violation of relevant international law"."The President of Romania has not been informed or consulted in advance about this approach. The Presidential Administration underlines that this decision is not based on solid and comprehensive assessments. Such a demarche can only be done after in-depth analysis, which takes into account all its consequences and external political implications," the Presidential Administration said about the information circulated in the public space about the Government's intention to launch the relocation process of the Romanian Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.Chamber of Deputies' Speaker Liviu Dragnea, the Social Democratic Party (PSD) leader, announced on Thursday that the Government has adopted a memorandum that decides to start the procedures for the effective move of the Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.