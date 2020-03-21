MAE: Embassy in Spain temporarily suspends activity, after two persons test positive for COVID-19

The activity of Romania's Embassy to the Kingdom of Spain is temporarily suspended, after two persons who work in the institutions have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) informs on Saturday.

According to the source, the state of the two persons is good."The measures that are required in relation with the authorities of the state of residence, as well as protective measures for the rest of the diplomatic mission group and their families, have been ordered," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs states.The Ministry of Foreign Affairs states that, in this context, the activity of the Romanian Embassy in the Kingdom of Spain will be temporarily suspended, given the need for the mission staff to enter isolation.At the same time, the activity of the consular section is temporarily suspended, taking over only the urgent cases.