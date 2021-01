MAE: EU citizens have to show negative COVID test when entering France

All persons over the age of 11 wishing to travel to France by air or sea from the European Union, Andorra, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Monaco, Norway, San Marino, the Vatican and Switzerland must show, upon embarking, a negative molecular PCR test for SARS-CoV-2 virus infection, performed a maximum of 72 hours before the trip, informs a press release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) sent on Monday to AGERPRES.

The MAE states that the French authorities have returned to the announced measures, eliminating the obligation to complete the statement on one's own responsibility according to which the citizens of the European Union undertake to isolate themselves for seven days after arrival in France and to repeat the PCR test for SARS-CoV-2.