MAE: Meeting at expert level of Romania - US Interim Strategic Dialogue

The Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) hosted on Tuesday the 3rd meeting at expert level of the Interim Strategic Dialogue between Romania and the US, occasion on which the latest developments in the bilateral cooperation were reviewed and new cooperation projects were identified.

"Experts of ministries, agencies of Romania's Government and the US Embassy in Bucharest reviewed the latest developments in the bilateral cooperation, exchanged information on Romania's and the US's policies in key sectors and identified new cooperation projects. At the end of the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister for implementing Romania's strategic partnerships and Justice Minister Ana Birchall presented the conclusions and topics of main interest for the next period in terms of the dialogue with the US," a MAE release informs.

According to the quoted source, this year's autumn additional working meetings will take place, which will be followed by the 7th Romania - US Annual Strategic Dialogue meeting at political level