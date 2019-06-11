MAE on situation in R Moldova: Citizens' will - the only one to ensure legitimate political process

Romania, as a strategic partner of the Republic of Moldova, believes that, in a democratic state, the citizens' will, expressed through vote and reflected in the political configuration of Parliament, is the only one that will ensure a legitimate political process, based on dialogue, informs a press release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE).

"Romania is totally ready to continue the Strategic Partnership for the European Integration of the Republic of Moldova, which is essential for the bilateral relation, in the context in which the Republic of Moldova will strictly apply this Strategic Partnership and it will firmly continue with its European path, including through the implementation of the Association Agreement and the Free and Comprehensive Trade Agreement with the European Union and the necessary reforms for it to get closer to the EU," reads the release.

Moreover, in the same context, the same source pointed out, "Romania believes that the clear commitment of the Republic of Moldova that it will continue with the cooperation projects it has with Romania is very important, including and especially the strategic projects of interconnection Romania-Republic of Moldova."

The Trandsnister's current status is also mentioned in the press release.

"Romania also appreciates how very important it is for the Republic of Moldova to maintain its stand in what concerns Trandsnister, with the territorial integrity of the Republic of Moldova within its internationally recognized borders observed and the pro-European vector unaltered," showed MAE.

Moreover, Romania underscored "the importance of strengthening the community of language, culture and history which grounds the special relation with the Republic of Moldova."

"Romania reiterates its call to calm and reservation and underscores the need to observe the rule of law principles and ensure a peaceful and inclusive transition to come our of the crisis," reads the same release.

