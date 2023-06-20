Magistrates from several courtshouses, courts of appeal in Romania join judiciary protest

Magistrates from several courthouses, courts of appeal, prosecutor's offices in the cities of Romania have decided to join the judiciary protest, initiated by their colleagues in Bucharest, as a result of the proposals to amend the law on service pensions.

They decided to postpone the cases starting from Wednesday, with the exception of urgent ones, as a sign of protest against the anticipated changes to Law 303/2022 regarding the status of judges and prosecutors.

Therefore, the list of courthouses, courts of appeal, prosecutor's offices is added to those in Bucharest, as follows: the Prahova Court and the Ploiesti Court of Appeal, the Braila Court, the prosecutors from the Prosecutor's Office with the Brasov Court, the Vrancea Court, the Bistrita-Nasaud Court, the Satu Mare Court, the prosecutors from Valcea, the judges from the Targu Mures Court of Appeal and from the nine courts from the counties of Mures and Harghita, the judges of the Court of Appeal in Oradea, the judges from the Court of Appeal in Sibiu, the Court of Appeal in Timisoara, the Alba Iulia Court of Appeal and the Alba Court and the Prosecutor's Office with to the Ploiesti Court of Appeal.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Bucharest Court of Appeal, the Bucharest Court, the Prosecutor's Office with the Bucharest Court and the prosecutor's offices with the Bucharest City's district courts on Tuesday decided to halt their work indefinitely.

"The General Assembly of judges of the Bucharest Courthouse, meeting on Tuesday at the call of the chairman of the Bucharest Court, in the presence of 213 judges, unanimously decided that the imminent amendment of the legal provisions that enshrine the special state pension for judges is of the nature of violating independence and affect the constitutional status of the judges," reads a press statement released by the courthouse.AGERPRES