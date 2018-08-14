MAI: Colonel Ionut Catalin Sindile appointed interim General Inspector of the Romanian Gendarmerie

The first deputy General Inspector of the Romanian Gendarmerie, Colonel Ionut Catalin Sindile, has been appointed interim General Inspector of the Romanian Gendarmerie, starting on Wednesday, announces the Ministry of the Interior.
