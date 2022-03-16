Maia Sandu: Moldova is counting on Romania's support for approval of its EU membership bid

The Republic of Moldova is counting on Romania's support for the approval of its EU membership bid, Moldovan President Maia Sandu said on Wednesday after her meeting with visiting President Klaus Iohannis.

"The new reality in the region requires us to act firmly and resolutely. On March 4, the Republic of Moldova officially submitted its application for EU membership, thus confirming the irreversible nature of our country's European integration and attachment to European values. We are counting on Romania's support for Moldova's request to be accepted. The European path of our country is indisputable, and the Strategic Partnership for European integration between the Republic of Moldova and Romania will help us to faster achieve this goal to the benefit of our citizens," said Maia Sandu.

According to her, Chisinau is seeking Romania's support for the opening of European markets for all categories of Moldovan products that can no longer enter the Ukrainian, Russian or Belarusian markets due to the war.

"Under the given circumstances, acceptance of our products on EU markets will be a direct and significant support for the Moldovan farmers," Maia Sandu explained. Agerpres