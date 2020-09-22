MAI's Monica Dajbog: Over 650 complaints since start of election campaign

More than 650 complaints have been registered since the beginning of the election campaign, most of them about the destruction or damage of posters, spokesperson for the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MAI) Monica Dajbog said on Tuesday.

"Since the beginning of the election campaign, 669 complaints have been registered regarding electoral events, of which 80 have not been confirmed and 268 are under investigation. Most of the complaints were about the destruction, damage or soiling of election posters or electoral propaganda announcements, non-compliance with the legal provisions regarding the types of electoral propaganda materials that can be used on the type of electoral campaign, non-compliance with health protection measures ordered in the electoral context and non-compliance with the decisions of the Electoral Bureaus or the Permanent Electoral Authority," Monica Dajbog said at the MAI headquarters.She added that, following the verifications carried out so far, 386 contraventions have been found, with fines amounting to over 92,000 lei being applied."For the non-observance of the sanitary protection measures in the electoral context, since the beginning of the electoral campaign, 25 contraventions have been found, 36 persons being sanctioned with a fine or a warning", the MAI spokesperson stated.According to Monica Dajbog, 149 crimes were found during the election campaign, for which 128 people are being investigated.