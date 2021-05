DIICOT Timisoara prosecutors sent to trial a man who in September 2019 tried to persuade several people to shoot journalist Dragos Bota in exchange for money, as revenge for the compromising articles written about him by said journalist".

According to a press release, the defendant was arrested for 30 days, on charges of attempting to determine people to commit a crime of murder and non-compliance with the weapons and ammunition regime.

The case will be tried at the Timis Tribunal.