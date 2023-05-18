Man with dual Ukrainian-Romanian citizenship found with doping substances at Siret Border Crossing Point

A man with dual Ukrainian and Romanian citizenship is under criminal investigation, after he was found with high-risk doping substances when entering the country through the Siret Border Crossing Point (PTF), spokeswoman for the Territorial Border Police Service (STPF) Suceava Alina Petraru informs on Thursday.

The source said that the Suceava border police are investigating the man in whose minibus 1,000 tablets belonging to the category of high-risk doping substances were discovered, as well as 67 packs of cigarettes of Ukrainian origin, all the goods being seized for confiscation.

According to the source, on May 17 this year, at the Siret PTF, a dual citizen, a 44-year-old man, who was travelling on the Ukraine-England route, driving a Renault minibus, registered in Ukraine, presented himself for border formalities on the way into Romania.

During a thorough check, the joint control team made up of border police and customs officials discovered 1,000 tablets belonging to the category of high-risk doping substances and 67 packets of cigarettes of Ukrainian origin hidden in the personal luggage of the citizen in question, for which he was unable to produce supporting documents.

The tablets, worth 13,000 lei, were seized for further investigation.

The cigarettes were also confiscated and the man was fined 5,000 lei by customs officials.

The border police officers have drawn up a criminal file against the man for the offence of introducing or taking out of the country, as well as importing or exporting high-risk or high-risk doping substances or products containing high-risk or high-risk doping substances, without an authorisation issued by the relevant authorities. AGERPRES