Managers estimate moderate increase in retail trade, services, in next three months (INS)

Managers of Romanian companies estimate a moderate increase in the retail trade and services sectors, between September and November, as well as a relative stability of the number of employees in the processing industry, constructions and services, according to the results of a survey published on Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

According to the official statistics, in the processing industry, managers expect, for the next three months, a relative stability in terms of the production volume (short term balance + 3%), while in the coke and refined petroleum products manufacturing sector will show a strong increase, with a short term balance of plus 61%.

Regarding the number of employees, a relative stability is estimated in the same industry, with a short term balance of + 2% overall, and with an increase estimated in the price for industrial products, until the end of November (short term balance of +31%).

According to estimates in September 2021, in the construction activity there will be some stability of the production volume for the next three months (short term balance -3%), but also in terms of the number of employees (short term balance -3%). Also, the prices of construction works would increase, the short term balance being of plus 37%.

In the retail trade sector, the managers estimated, for the period September - November, a trend of moderate growth of the economic activity (short term balance + 15%). At the same time, the volume of orders addressed to the suppliers of goods by the commercial units will register moderate increases (short term balance + 13%).

In the same sector of activity, employers forecast a moderate increase in the number of employees (short term balance + 15%), but also a jump in retail prices (short term balance + 36%).

In the services segment, in the reference period, the estimates show a moderate increase in the demand for services (short term balance + 7%). In addition, a relative stability of the number of employees is anticipated (short term balance + 1%).

In the view of managers, the selling or billing prices of services will have a moderate upward trend, with a short-term balance of plus 15%.

The INS states that the short term balance indicates the perception of business managers on the dynamics of a phenomenon that should not be confused with the rate of increase or decrease of any statistical indicator produced by statistics.

The short-term percentage balance is obtained as the difference between the percentage of managers who chose the positive variant of the phenomenon and the percentage of those who indicated the negative variant, notes the same source, Agerpres informs.