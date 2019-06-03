Mandatory private pension funds' assets worth 52.26 bln in April, up 21.42pct

Mandatory private pension funds in Romania had assets worth over 52.26 billion lei on 30 April 2019, up 21.42 percent from the same level of the previous year, according to the Financial Oversight Authority (ASF) data.

Government securities made up the largest share of the assets, of 30.06 billion lei, respectively 57.52 percent. Shares came in second, at 9.96 billion lei (19.07 percent). Bank deposits ranked third in this respect, at 4.75 billion lei and 9.10 percent of total assets.According to ASF data, the total assets of Pillar II pension funds amounted to 52.267 billion lei, on April 30, 2019, and the net asset value was 52.255 billion lei.The mandatory private pension funds had 7.322 million contributors. According to ASF data, contributions from 7. 192 million participants have been paid into the funds since the start of the collection.In February 2019, contributions were paid for 3.891 million participants, and no contributions were paid for 3.407 million.The following pension funds are active on the second pillar: Metropolitan Life Pensions, Wings, AZT Your Future, BCR, BRD, NN and Vital.