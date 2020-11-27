MApN: Ceremony of December 1 in restricted format at Triumphal Arch, without public participation

Approximately 150 servicemen from the Ministry of National Defense (MApN) will participate, on Tuesday, December 1, starting with 11:00 hrs, in the official ceremony in restricted format, organized on the occasion of Romania's National Day in the Triumphal Arch Square in Bucharest.

According to a press release of the Ministry of National Defense, during the ceremony a moment of silence will be kept in memory of the Romanian heroes who fell on the battlefields for the reunification of the Romanian nation and the victims of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Klaus Iohannis will lay a wreath and deliver an address.

The event, which will not be open to the public, will take place in strict compliance with the legal provisions regarding the prevention and control of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.On the occasion of the National Day, representatives of the Romanian Army will participate, at the request and with the support of local authorities, in the preparation, organization and conduct of small ceremonies in some garrisons where large units and military units are deployed, and servicemen on mission abroad will perform military ceremonies in a restricted format.Moreover, the national flag will be hoisted in all military institutions in the country, and the Great Pavoaz will be raised on board sea and river ships.On Friday, at the Ghencea Training Ground, a rehearsal took place in which the military with 'Mihai Viteazul' 30th Guards Brigade fired a 21-gun salute.Also, on Monday, starting with 11:00 hrs, a rehearsal will take place at the Triumphal Arch, which will take place under the same conditions of compliance with the measures to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. Public access will not be allowed in the event area or in the spaces adjacent to the rehearsal venue.The use of drones (Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems - RPAS) in the airspace where the ceremony dedicated to the National Day takes place is prohibited, according to the provisions of article 12 of Government Decision no. 912/2010.For the proper running of the official ceremony organized on the occasion of the National Day of Romania, the Bucharest Road Brigade will order measures to ensure smooth traffic flow and inform drivers on road restrictions on arteries that converge to the Triumphal Arch Square, for November 30 and December 1.