MApN installs, in past 24 hours, eight tents for epidemiological triage in hospitals in Romania

The Ministry of National Defence (MApN) acted, in the past 24 hours, to install eight tents destined for the epidemiological triage in the civilian and military medical facilities in the country situated in the Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Ramnicu Valcea, Roman, Sighisoara, Timisoara and Toplita garrisons, informs a release of the MApN sent on Tuesday to AGERPRES.

The number of civilian and military hospitals in the country in which such tents were erected is now over 20.

Around 70 specialists - medical personnel, specialists in acquisitions and logistics, as well as legal advisers - act presently in support of the central and local authorities. At the special TELVERDE telephone line made available to the population by the National Institute of Public Health, besides medics and nurses in the medical military institutes, there are students of the Medical Military Institute (officer students in the final years of study) who've volunteered to help, the quoted source shows.

The Ministry of National Defence mentions, also, that it has the forces and means ready to support the central and local authorities in actions with the purpose of limiting the spread of the novel coronavirus, according to cooperation plans, and can act, if necessary, with additional forces and means, besides those at the ready, having personnel and technical means maintained in operational reserve.