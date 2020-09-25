MApN: Medical supplies worth 450,000 lei donated to Ukrainian military

A batch of medical supplies, such as masks, coveralls and protective glasses, disinfectants, as well as tens of special stretchers for the transport of the personnel contaminated with biological agents, from the stock of the Ministry of National Defence (MApN), will be donated to the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence, based on a Memorandum approved at the government's meeting on Thursday.

The materials, worth approximately 450,000 lei, are being offered in the context of the prevention and combating of the infection with the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the neighbouring country, informs the MApN in a press release.According to this source, the donation will contribute to the improvement of the capacity of combating the virus in Ukraine, as well as to the strengthening of the bilateral relations in the defence field.