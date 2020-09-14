MApN: Romanian aircraft and US B-52 Stratofortress strategic bomber, at the South Paw exercise

Five Romanian Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft and a US Boeing B-52 Stratofortress strategic bomber participated, on Monday, in the South Paw air exercise, which aimed to strengthen the assurance measures of the North Atlantic Alliance in Southeast Europe.

According to a statement from the Ministry of National Defence (MApN) sent to AGERPRES, the exercise was coordinated in the Romanian airspace by the Air Force component of the Air Forces and the US Air Force deployed in Europe (USAFE) and included interception and escort missions executed with five F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft from the Romanian Air Force 86th Air Base, together with a US B-52 Stratofortress aircraft.

The participation of Romanian aircraft in this type of activities allows the training of personnel in the execution of such missions and contributes to the development of multinational cooperation in the air field by applying common procedures.

The Ministry of National Defence points out that even in the context of the SARS-CoV-2 health crisis, "by successfully executing the joint training exercise, the allied forces involved are fully prepared to carry out their missions in all areas, demonstrating involvement and interoperability."