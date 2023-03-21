MApN: Strengthening defence and deterrence posture on Eastern Flank, discussed with delegation of Latvian Saeima

The Secretary of State for the relation with Parliament and the quality of life of the staff within the National Defence Ministry (MApN), Eduard Bachide, met on Tuesday at the headquarters of the ministry with a delegation led by Latvian Speaker of the Saeima Edvards Smiltens, who is on a visit to Romania.

According to the MApN, within the meeting there was an exchange of view on topical issues, with an emphasis on the security situation provoked by the war in Ukraine, the two countries sharing common concerns regarding the security developments in the region, as well as similar interest within NATO and the EU, told Agerpres.

"During the talks, the two high officials underscored the need for further coordinated efforts at the allied level in view of strengthening the collective defence and deterrence position on NATO's Eastern Flank," according to a press release of the Defence Ministry.

The two officials welcomed the progress made in the implementation of the Strategic Compass, the efforts towards the implementation of its objectives, highlighting the need to strengthen the defence and security dimension of the EU, in full complementarity with NATO.

Within the meeting, the state of bilateral relations was reviewed, the existing potential for their development being pointed out, the parties reiterating the availability of expanding and strengthening cooperation in the area of defence by including new areas of collaboration and organizing activities for the benefit of both parties.