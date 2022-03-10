MApN supports activity of logistics HUB in Suceava dedicated to humanitarian assistance for Ukraine

The Ministry of National Defence (MApN) contributes, with personnel and technical means, to the development of the operations of the Logistical Storage and Distribution Centre through which humanitarian assistance will be provided to Ukraine (logistics HUB), which has started its activity in Suceava on Wednesday.

Thus, according to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, at the request of the Department for Emergency Situations, 25 soldiers from the 335th "Alexandru cel Bun" Artillery Battalion subordinated to the 15th "Podul Inalt" Mechanized Brigade and operators with specific technical means provided by the Joint Logistics Command support the activities of reception, storage, handling and redistribution of humanitarian aid from European Union member states, under the Civil Protection Mechanism (UPCM) activated on this occasion.

Also, the Romanian Army has prepared additional forces and means that can support, at the request of the authorities, the activity of the structures in the national defence system in charge with managing the flow of citizens from Ukraine, the same source states, Agerpres.ro informs.

The logistics HUB is set up under the auspices of UPCM, regulated by the decision of the European Parliament and of the Council of 17 December 2013, the costs for renting warehouses, records, handling, packaging and transport following to be reimbursed 100pct from the European Commission's budget.

Since the beginning of this crisis, based on the cooperation with the Ukrainian authorities, Romania has facilitated the transfer of humanitarian aid, this logistics HUB putting into operation being an extension of the capacity to provide assistance to Ukraine by member states or UCPM participants.

Depending on the evolution of the situation and the volume of resources offered, the HUB will be developed by identifying additional spaces.