 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

MARCH 1 IN HISTORY

Untitled istorie

Day of Military Motorist

1746 - Constantin Mavrocordat, ruler of Wallachia (1744-1746), the high clergy and the landowners decided the release from serfdom of fugitive Romanians who came back to the country.

1788 - Birth in Hertsa, Bucovina, of Gheorghe Asachi, polyvalent figure of the Romanian culture. (d. Nov 12, 1869)

1812 - Birth of Nicolae Kretzulescu, doctor and politician, permanent member and chairman of the Romanian Academic Society; chairman of the Romanian Academy. (d. June 26, 1900)

1837 - Birth of Ion Creanga, one of the greatest classics of the Romanian literature, a posthumous member of the Romanian Academy. (d. Dec 31, 1889)

1841 - Birth of composer Mihai Burada. (d. Nov 7, 1918)

1898 - Birth of Constantin Daicoviciu, historian of the antiquity, archaeologist, member of the Romanian Academy. (d. May 27, 1973)

1906 - In Iasi is issued Viata romaneasca magazine

1925 - Birth of poet and mathematician Solomon Marcus, member of the Romanian Academy. (d. 17 March, 2016)

1925 - "Integral" modern synthesis magazine is released in Bucharest.

1930 - Birth of Alecu Ivan Ghilia, prose writer, poet and painter.

1931 - Birth of film director Elisabeta Bostan.

1943 - Birth of painter Ion Dumitriu. (d. Sept 26, 1998)

1943 - Birth of literary critic Magdalena Popescu.

1945 - Birth of Ovidiu Ioanitoaia, Gazeta Sporturilor newspaper director.

1949 - Establishment of Academy's Institute of Literary History and Folklore, nowadays called George Calinescu Institute of Literary History and Theory.

1993 - Establishment, in Bucharest, of the Court of Accounts, supreme financial audit and jurisdiction in Romania.

2011 - Death of zoologist and biologist Nicolae Botnariuc, member of the Romanian Academy; chairman of the Biologic Sciences Section of the Romanian Academy. (b. March 15, 1915)

2016 - A 4M degree earthquake on Richter scale occurs at 13:06, in southeastern Vrancea, at 66 km in-depth.AGERPRES

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.