MARCH 1 IN HISTORY

Day of Military Motorist

1746 - Constantin Mavrocordat, ruler of Wallachia (1744-1746), the high clergy and the landowners decided the release from serfdom of fugitive Romanians who came back to the country.

1788 - Birth in Hertsa, Bucovina, of Gheorghe Asachi, polyvalent figure of the Romanian culture. (d. Nov 12, 1869)

1812 - Birth of Nicolae Kretzulescu, doctor and politician, permanent member and chairman of the Romanian Academic Society; chairman of the Romanian Academy. (d. June 26, 1900)

1837 - Birth of Ion Creanga, one of the greatest classics of the Romanian literature, a posthumous member of the Romanian Academy. (d. Dec 31, 1889)

1841 - Birth of composer Mihai Burada. (d. Nov 7, 1918)

1898 - Birth of Constantin Daicoviciu, historian of the antiquity, archaeologist, member of the Romanian Academy. (d. May 27, 1973)

1906 - In Iasi is issued Viata romaneasca magazine

1925 - Birth of poet and mathematician Solomon Marcus, member of the Romanian Academy. (d. 17 March, 2016)

1925 - "Integral" modern synthesis magazine is released in Bucharest.

1930 - Birth of Alecu Ivan Ghilia, prose writer, poet and painter.

1931 - Birth of film director Elisabeta Bostan.

1943 - Birth of painter Ion Dumitriu. (d. Sept 26, 1998)

1943 - Birth of literary critic Magdalena Popescu.

1945 - Birth of Ovidiu Ioanitoaia, Gazeta Sporturilor newspaper director.

1949 - Establishment of Academy's Institute of Literary History and Folklore, nowadays called George Calinescu Institute of Literary History and Theory.

1993 - Establishment, in Bucharest, of the Court of Accounts, supreme financial audit and jurisdiction in Romania.

2011 - Death of zoologist and biologist Nicolae Botnariuc, member of the Romanian Academy; chairman of the Biologic Sciences Section of the Romanian Academy. (b. March 15, 1915)

2016 - A 4M degree earthquake on Richter scale occurs at 13:06, in southeastern Vrancea, at 66 km in-depth.AGERPRES