March 22 in history

1442 - Victory of Iancu of Hunedoara, voivode of Transylvania, against the Turks led by the ruler of Vidin, Mezid, between Alba Iulia and Sibiu

1834 - Mihail Sturdza is appointed ruler of Moldavia, Alexandru Ghica is appointed ruler of Wallachia

1868 - Birth of literary theoretician, esthetician, prose writer, literary critic and translator Mihail Dragomirescu, an honorary member of the Romanian Academy (d. November 25, 1942)

1902 - Birth of oenologist Gherasim Constantinescu, member of the Romanian Academy (d. July 3, 1979)

1903 - Birth of poet, essayist, musicologists, pianist Virgil Gheorghiu (d. March 7, 1977)

1904 - Birth of prose writer Ovid-Aron Densusianu (d. January 19, 1985)

1908 - Birth of parasitologist doctor Gheorghe O. Lupascu, a corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (d. November 19, 1979)

1912 - Approval of laws and statutes for the establishment of Romanian Writers Society (22 March / 4 April)

1921 - Birth of doctor Ion R. Baciu, member of the Romanian Academy (d. September 19, 2004)

1937 - Birth of soccer player and coach Emerich Jenei; he coached Steaua Bucharest when the team won the Europe Champions' Cup in 1986

1938 - Death of General Scarlat Panaitescu, a corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (b. January 30, 1867)

1938 - Birth of director, actor Remus Margineanu

1943 - Premiere of O noapte furtunoasa / A Stormy Night movie, after the comedy by I. L. Caragiale, directed by Jean Georgescu, starring Radu Beligan, Alexandru Giugaru

1951 - Birth of actress Tora Vasilescu

1954 - Birth of poet and prose writer Gabriel Chifu

1965 - A plenary session of the Central Committee of the Romanian Communist Party elects Nicolae Ceausescu PCR's first secretary, a position turned later on in secretary general which he holds until December 22, 1989

1966 - Death of sculptor Constantin Baraschi, a corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (b. November 17, 1902)

1972 - Birth of actress Elvira Deatcu

1977 - At a meeting of the Central Committee of the Romanian Communist Party (PCR), a decision is made to start the building in Bucharest City of a new political and administrative centre of Romania. The works, that kicked off in 1978, have led to the destruction of large neighbourhoods of the city, including art monuments, historical buildings and churches in the central area of Bucharest

1994 - Death of actor Dorin Varga. (b. August 4, 1935)

1999 - Death of literary critic Valeriu Cristea.(b. January 15, 1937)

2012 - Death of painter Ion Murariu (b. 12 September 1922)

2014 - Romanian fencer Tiberiu Dolniceanu wins the World Cup sword contest in Moscow by defeating in the final the Korean Kim Junghyun 15-10.AGERPRES