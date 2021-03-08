MARCH 8 IN HISTORY

1407 - First documentary mention of postelnic (high-ranking boyar, Foreign Affairs minister in the 19th century) in Moldova. In Wallachia where they are also called statornic (permanent high-ranking person at the ruler's Court) it appears mentioned for the first time on 18 July 1437

1848 - Romanian revolutionaries from Wallachia and Moldavia meet in Paris at the residence of Nicolae Balcescu where they draft the programme of the revolution and decide to launch the 1848 revolution in the country.

1856 - Count Alexandre Walewski, France's Foreign Minister, proposes during the Congress of Paris (1856) the union of Moldavia with Wallachia under the rule of a foreign prince.

1871 - Death of publicist and politician Alexandru Hurmuzachi, founding member of the Romanian Academic Society. (b. 16 August 1823)

1888 - Birth of sculptor Cornel Medrea. (d. 25 July 1964)

1895 - Birth of poet Agatha Grigorescu-Bacovia. (d. 12 October 1981)

1910 - Birth of writer Radu Tudoran (N. Bogza). (d. 19 November 1992)

1911 - Birth of composer, conductor and musician Emanuel Elenescu. (d. 16 June 2003)

1917 - Birth of poet Dimitrie Stelaru (Dumitru Petrescu). (d. 28 November. 1971)

1935 - Birth of writer Radu Ciobanu.

1936 - Birth of actress Gina Patrichi. (b. 18 March 1994)

1945 - Romanian Government sends the Soviet Government a telegram requesting the reintegration under Romanian administration of the north-eastern part of Transylvania, which had been placed temporarily under Hungarian rule after the Second Vienna Award.

1952 - Death of poet Horia Furtuna, author of books 'Moon Ballad', 'Prince Charming' and 'Pacala'. (b. 21 June 1888)

1959 - Birth of camera operator and film producer Cristian Comeaga.

1961 - Death of writer, memorialist and translator Gala Galaction, honorary member of the Romanian Academy. (b. 16 April 1879)

1972 - Romania's Permanent Representative to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) signs, in Vienna, the Agreement on the Application of Guarantees under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons between Romania and the IAEA

1972 - Death of veterinary Alexandru Ciuca, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy. (b. 23 August 1880)

1987 - Death of artist Zoe Baicoianu. (b. 15 August 1910)

1991 - A.M. Press news agency is established in Bucharest, headed by Lucian Avramescu

1993 - Death of composer and musicologist of German origin Georg Wilhelm Berger, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (b. 4 December 1929)

1996 - Centre on information on privatisation in Romania is opened in New York

1997 - Athlete Gabriela Szabo wins gold at the World Indoor Championships in Paris-Bercy, in the 3,000 m race.

1998 - Athlete Gabriela Szabo sets a new world record by smashing a 13-years-old 2,000 meters record in Sindelfingen, Germany.

2001 - Death of engineer Gheorghe Silas, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy. (b. 18 April 1914)

2002 - Death of politician Dan Martian, the first Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies after the 1989 Revolution. (b. 23 November 1935)

2010 - Film director Sergiu Nicolaescu receives at the UCIN (Filmmakers' Union Awards) award ceremony on 2009, the Academic Prize, a special, first-time granted distinction by UCIN

2011 - Death of Marcu Botzan, agronomist engineer, member of the Romanian Academy. (b. 30 March 1913).