MARCH 9 IN HISTORY

Orthodox feast: Forty Martyrs of Sebaste

Anti-Communist Political Prisoners' Day 1944-1989

1371 - Establishment of a Catholic bishopric in Siret, capital city of Moldavia. The first holder of the office was Franciscan monk Andrei Wasilo of Krakow

1701 - The second Leopoldine diploma, confirming that the United priests were tax exempt and enjoyed the same privileges as the Catholic clergy. The diploma was never implemented because of the opposition of the Hungarian nobility

1823 - Birth of priest and writer Iraclie Porumbescu, father of composer Ciprian Porumbescu. (d. February 13, 1895)

1848 - A declaration of Hungarian nobles is issued asking for affixing Transylvania to Hungary.

1848 - Birth of memorialist, literary critic, publicist and politician George Panu. (d. November 6, 1910)

1859 - Birth of Marshall Alexandru Averescu, chairman of the People's League, Romania's prime minister (1918, 1920-1921, 1926-1927). (d. October 2, 1938)

1880 - A law organising the province of Dobrogea is promulgated under which a new organisation was sought for the province between the Danube and the Black Sea, incorporated into Romania after the Independence War (1877-1878) and the Berlin Peace Treaty (1878).

1907 - Peasant uprising seizes the entire Wallachia and Oltenia, where violence is at its worst.

1907 - Birth of religion historian, philosopher, novelist and essayist Mircea Eliade, an illustrious figure of the world culture, a posthumous member of the Romanian Academy. (d. April 22, 1986)

1918 - Peace negotiations start at Cotroceni Palace in Bucharest between Romania and the Central Powers.

1937 - Birth of film director Alexandru Tatos. (d. January 31, 1990)

1942 - Birth of actor Ion Caramitru, chairman of the Union of Romania's Theatres (UNITER) (since February 19, 1990) and director general of the I.L. Caragiale National Theatre House of Bucharest (since June 2, 2005).

1944 - Birth of art critic Ruxandra Garofeanu (d. 17/18 January 2021)

1944 - Death of savant biologist, fish scientist, zoologist, ecologist and oceanographer Grigore Antipa, member and deputy chairman of the Romanian Academy (1921-1924; 1935-1938). (b. November 27, 1867)

1945 - Romanian administration resumes over the north-eastern part of Transylvania, occupied by Horthyst Hungary in 1940.

1961 - Death of author and publicist Cezar Petrescu, member of the Romanian Academy. (b. December 1, 1892)

1966 - Death of architect Duiliu Marcu, member of the Romanian Academy. (b. March 23, 1885)

1971 - Death of physicist Ion I. Agarbiceanu, main researcher of works that led to the creation of first Romanian laser, a corresponding member of the Romanian Academy. (b. January 6, 1907)

1973 - Birth of actress, singer Rona Hartner.

2006 - Death of pop-rock singer Laura Stoica. (b. October 10, 1967)

2010 - Death of composer and orchestra director Aurel Manolache. (b. October 5, 1931)

2015 - Death of composer Marcel Dragomir. (b. October 30, 1944)

2019 - The coffin with the remains of King Carol II (b. 1893 - d.1953; reigned between 1930-1940) was buried within a religious and military ceremony in the New Archbishopric and Royal Cathedral in Curtea de Arges.AGERPRES