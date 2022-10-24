Marian Ochoa de Eribe and Eta Hrubaru, ICR prize for translation from Romanian literature

The Romanian Cultural Institute awarded the prize for the best translation of a book from Romanian literature to translators Marian Ochoa de Eribe and Eta Hrubaru for the Spanish translation of the volume "Anthology of Poetry" by Mircea Cartarescu, published at Editorial Impedimenta, Spain.

The prize was awarded at the International Festival of Literature and Translation (FILIT) in northeastern Iasi, on Sunday, at the Vasile Alecsandri Theatre, ICR informs in a press release sent to AGERPRES on Monday.

"For many years already, the Romanian Cultural Institute has been supporting the translation of Romanian literature outside the country, thus contributing to its visibility beyond the borders. Through the Translation prize, awarded for the first time this year at FILIT, the ICR aims to compensate for some of the fundamental discretion of the translators' profession and to reward the most notable achievements of those who have chosen to dedicate themselves to literature written in the Romanian language," said the President of the ICR, Liviu Jicman, quoted in the press release.

Alina Cantacuzino, translator and cultural manager, Bogdan Cretu, writer and literary critic, and Bogdan Ghiu, writer and translator, were part of the jury assembled by the ICR to choose the award-winning volume.

Marian Ochoa de Eribe studied philology at the University of Deusto. She arrived in Romania in 1993, following a competition for a Spanish language and literature lectureship in Eastern Europe at Ovidius University in Constanta.

She translated into Spanish authors such as Panait Istrati ('Chira Chiralina' and 'Mos Anghel' - 2008, Editorial Pre-Textos), Mircea Eliade ('Romanul adolescentului miop' - Diary of a Short-Sighted Adolescent and 'Gaudeamus' - 2009, Editorial Impedimenta) and Mihail Sebastian ("Women" - 2008, Editorial Impedimenta). As for her creative activity, it was mainly focused on the study of Spanish social poetry.

Eta Hrubaru (Florica Hrubaru) is a graduate of the Faculty of Philology, French-Romanian section, within the University Al. I. Cuza in Iasi, professor and head of the Department of Romance Languages at the Ovidius University of Constanta, Romanian language lecturer at the University of Ljubljana (2001-2004), founding member and president of the Association of Researchers in French Linguistics, collaborator in specialised publications.AGERPRES