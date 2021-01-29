 
     
'Matei Bals' Fire/MAI sends condolences to families of victims

The management and staff of the Ministry of the Interior (MAI) sent its condolences to the families of the victims of the fire that took place on Friday morning at the "Matei Bals" Institute in Bucharest.

"For the intervention, 24 fire extinguishers, 38 SMURD trucks, 6 Mobile Intensive Care Units, 5 trucks for personnel transport and multiple victims, 4 extrication cars, 4 escalators, 10 minibuses and a mobile control point were activated. Also, there were traffic police and gendarmes crews to secure the area, but also police teams to carry out the investigation on the spot," informs a Ministry of Interior's release sent to AGERPRES on Friday.

According to the release, the employees of the ministry involved in the operations carried out at the scene of the fire fulfilled "with maximum" responsibility and professionalism their duties in such a tragic situation.

The Ministry of Interior specified that its structures will continue to provide all the necessary support in elucidating the circumstances of the fire.

