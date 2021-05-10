MAY 10 IN HISTORY: 1877 - Independence Day celebrated in Bucharest; Navy Petty Officer Day

10 May - National Holiday

Navy Petty Officer Day

1595 - Representatives of the ruler of Wallachia, Mihai Viteazul (Michael the Brave) (1593-1601), boyars and clergymen, and of the Prince of Transylvania, Sigismund Bathory (1581-1597; 1598-1599) seal an alliance Treaty through which Wallachia becomes Transylvania's vassal and Mihai Viteazul rules it as Royal Lieutenant

1838 - Under the pressure of the Ottoman Empire, the Public Assembly of Wallachia votes 'the additional article' that requires the approval of the sovereign power (Turkey) and of the protecting power (Russia) for any constitutional amendment 1848 - The Wallachian Revolutionary Committee is set up, comprising Ion Ghica, Nicolae Balcescu, Constantin Balcescu, Al. G. Golescu (Negru), C.A. Rosetti, Dumitru and I. C. Bratianu, Cezar Bolliac, Stefan Golescu, Nicolae Golescu, Ion Heliade-Radulescu and Ion Campineanu. A revolution programme is adopted

1854 - Birth of sculptor Carol Storck (d. 1926)

1858 - The Paris Conference of the representatives of the seven powers (Great Britain, France, Austria, Prussia, Russia, the Ottoman Empire, the Kingdom of Sardinia) on the organization of the Romanian Principalities (10 May - 7 August)

1859 - Works of the Central Committee for the drafting of the joint laws of the two United Principalities begin in Focsani

1864 - A plebiscite organized by Al. I. Cuza approves 'The Developing Statute of the Paris Convention,' an important constitutional act, and the Electoral Law. According to the Developing Statue, the Senate is established as upper chamber of the Parliament (10 - 14 May)

1866 - Carol I of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen is proclaimed ruler of Romania (1866-1914). After conquering the state independence, Carol I is crowned on 10 May 1881 as the first King of Romania

1877 - Independence Day celebrated in Bucharest; festivities begin with 21 cannon fire followed by a Te-Deum attended by ruler Carol I, prime minister I. C. Bratianu, ministers, deputies, senators, members of the High Clergy, high magistrates of the country

1877 - First Romanian decoration is established: 'the Star of Romania', rewarding special military and civilian services to the Romanian state

1887 - Promulgation of the Commercial Code, entered into force on 1/13 September 1887

1896 - Birth of actress Elvira Popescu (Popesco) (d. 11 December 1993)

1927 - The Concordat between Romania and the Vatican City State is signed (comes into force on 7 July 1929)

1937 - Birth of actor Constantin Diplan

1946 - Birth of former international soccer player Raducanu Necula (a.k.a. Rica Raducanu)

1947 - U.S. President Harry Truman (1945-1953) bestows upon King Mihai I (1927-1930; 1940-1947) the Chief Commander (highest) degree of the Legion of Merit, in recognition of Romania's contribution to the cause of the United Nations

1949 - Birth of actor Gelu Nitu

1963 - Birth of actress Cecilia Barbora

1971 - Death of Mihail Jora, educator, composer and conductor, pianist, member of the Romanian Academy (b. 2 August 1891)

1981 - Death of architect Octav Doicescu, member of the Romanian Academy; author of the Romanian Opera, of the Polytechnic Institute of Bucharest, and of the Complex on the banks of the Snagov Lake (b. 8 January 1902)

1988 - Death of physician Ana Aslan, a world pioneer of medical gerontology, member of the Romanian Academy (b. 1 January 1897)

2016 - Death of painter Ion Grigore (b. 25 March 1940).

