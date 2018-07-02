stiripesurse.ro

  
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

May 2018 unemployment rate stays 4.6 pct

tineri angajati

Romania's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate stayed 4.6 percent this May, with the male unemployment rate exceeding by 0.9 percentage points that of female unemployment, 5 percent to 4.1 percent, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) said on Monday. 


The estimated number of the unemployed (aged 15-74) in May 2018 was 413,000 people, slightly higher from 411,000 registered in April, but down from the same month of the previous year (470,000 persons). 

The estimated May 2018 adult unemployment rate (25-74 years) was 3.7 percent (4.1 percent for men and 3.2 percent for women). The unemployed aged 25-74 made up 74.6 percent of the total number of unemployed estimated for May 2018.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI

EXQUIS.RO

BUGETUL.RO

BLACKNEWS.RO

REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO

Externe

Sănătate

Economie

Social

Cultură si Media

Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.