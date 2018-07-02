May 2018 unemployment rate stays 4.6 pct

Romania's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate stayed 4.6 percent this May, with the male unemployment rate exceeding by 0.9 percentage points that of female unemployment, 5 percent to 4.1 percent, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) said on Monday.

The estimated number of the unemployed (aged 15-74) in May 2018 was 413,000 people, slightly higher from 411,000 registered in April, but down from the same month of the previous year (470,000 persons).The estimated May 2018 adult unemployment rate (25-74 years) was 3.7 percent (4.1 percent for men and 3.2 percent for women). The unemployed aged 25-74 made up 74.6 percent of the total number of unemployed estimated for May 2018.