May 22 - June 18 'Seaside for All' program features up to 70 pct rate cuts vs. peak season

Tourists who choose to spend their vacation at the Romanian Black Sea resorts between May 22 and June 18, when a new edition of the "Seaside for All" program is unfolding, will benefit from rates up to 70 percent lower than those in peak season.

According to a release from the Federation of Romanian Tourism Employers (FPTR), 25 tourist accommodation facilities from all the resorts on the Romanian coast have signed up for the program, offering a combined bed place capacity of approximately 4,000 per night; approximately 50 hotels are expected to sign up until the start of the program, which will ensure an accommodation capacity of approximately 8,000 beds per night.

According to the rates posted on the websites of tourism operators, until June 18, Romanians can spend a seaside soujourn for rates starting from 52 RON per night per person, a price that includes only accommodation, without breakfast, at a 3-star hotel in the resort of Venus. In Mamaia, prices start from 101 RON/night/person in a double room at a 3-star hotel, and in the southern coast resorts, rates start from 57 RON/night/person in a double room at a 3-star hotel. All-inclusive packages are available for prices starting from 200 RON/night/person in a double room at a 3-star unit in the Jupiter resort.

The "Seaside for All" program reached its 42nd edition and is the only social program in Romania fully supported by the business milieu, specifically by local hotel owners' organizations. Details regarding the hotels included in the program will be available on the website www.fptr.ro from May 19. AGERPRES