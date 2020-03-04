Mayor Gabriela Firea requests pollution situation in Bucharest be analysed at CSAT meeting

Bucharest general mayor Gabriela Firea announced on Tuesday that she called on President Klaus Iohannis to have the pollution situation in Bucharest analysed at a meeting of the Supreme Council of National Defence (CSAT).

"I have already sent an address to the President of Romania and to the CSAT, in which I also described in technical and administrative terms what happened in Bucharest on March 1 and 2, Sunday through Monday night, and I conveyed the request for the serious situation in the city of Bucharest to be analysed in a CSAT meeting. The population must be protected and it does not help if the government officials and decision-makers toss responsibility from side to side. I am convinced that the president will get involved, with the constitutional prerogatives he has, and we will surely find out the polluter," the mayor told a press conference held at the PMB headquarters.The general mayor mentioned that she has also sent a request to the Chamber of Deputies Speaker, Marcel Ciolacu, asking for the analysis of this "ecological accident" in the Environment Committee or the setting up of a special inquiry committee made up of members of the Environment, Health and Human Rights committees.At the same time, Firea called on the Court of Accounts a point of view regarding the possibility of the PMB purchasing, under emergency conditions, some air quality monitoring stations. In this regard, the mayor has specified that the Environmental Agency has transmitted to the Municipality very late the information regarding the ecological accident.AGERPRES